DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located 8-year-old Aleus Alfred, who had disappeared from Park Ridge Elementary in Deerfield Beach shortly before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials confirmed the news just before 3 p.m. that Alfred was found unharmed and reunited with his family.

