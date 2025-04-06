NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house party in North Lauderdale ended in tragedy when a child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning near the 6700 block of Stardust Drive, near Boulevard of Champions, just after midnight on Sunday.

Responding deputies immediately began administering CPR.

Paramedics with North Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the child to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Detectives with BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and also responded to investigate. A representative with the Florida Department of Children and Families was also contacted.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation.

