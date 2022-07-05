LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are responding to a case at Florida Medical Center where an 8-year-old girl arrived with a gunshot wound.

According to preliminary reports, the young girl was sitting in the back seat of a car while her mother was driving north on Northwest 56th Ave. and Sunset Boulevard, Monday.

During their drive, firecrackers and gunfire type sounds were heard.

The mother told police that she did hear those sounds and then looked back at her daughter when she noticed that her child had an injury and was bleeding from her leg.

The mother immediately took her child to Florida Medical Center for treatment and was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

An initial investigation showed that a projectile passed though the base of the door, which stuck the child in the leg.

The child suffered a non-treating injury and is expected to make a full recover.

Police are investigating this case.

Officials urge people every year on the Forth of July not to shoot guns in the air as a part of their celebration because those stray bullets can cause harm and can be potentially deadly.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

