FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has died after being discovered at the bottom of a Fort Lauderdale pool.

Fort Lauderdale Police were dispatched to the scene of a child near drowning in the area of 1143 NW 4th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The call to 911 stated a child was found at the bottom of the pool.

“Drowning, address, kid at the bottom of the pool,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Officers jumped in the pool to retrieve the child and immediately began life-saving measures. But despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The boy was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and was pronounced dead.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department has initiated a death investigation.

“I learned there was a child that drowned in the pool,” said one neighbor. “I was devastating. It was horrible. No child should have to go through that, or the parents. Can you imagine being the parent? It’s horrible.”

According to police, the boy did not live at the home where he was found and the homeowner did not know the boy.

Another neighbor told 7News he saw the boy sitting up against the steps of the pool Monday afternoon but thought he was a visitor. The homeowner left the house and when he returned, there was a large police presence and yellow tape.

“I’m very sad for the parents that they are having to go through this kind of grief, and for the homeowner too that he has to endure that,” said a neighbor.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released the boy’s identity or how close their home was to where he drowned.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police immediately.

