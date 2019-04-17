8 transported after multi-vehicle crash near Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash along Alligator Alley in Broward County that led to eight victims being transported.

Florida Highway Patrol units rushed to the scene along the westbound lanes of Interstate 75 and U.S. 27, at around 3 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where three badly damaged vehicles could be seen.

One was rolled over on its side. A 9-year-old girl was said to have been ejected from this vehicle and left in critical condition.

The 9-year-old child and a 17-year-old girl were airlifted by fire rescue while five other victims suffering injuries that were not life-threatening were transported by ground.

One 18-year-old male with serious injuries was also transported by ground to Broward Heath Medical Center.

Among the six transported by ground, one victim was a 7-year-old girl.

Luggage, baby stroller and debris were scattered across the highway.

Officials shut down westbound traffic, forcing motorists to exit onto U.S. 27.

FHP is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

