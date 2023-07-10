MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-month-old is recovering at the hospital after being pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in a Miramar neighborhood.

Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the near drowning at a home along the 3100 block of Southwest 131st Avenue, Sunday morning.

First responders arrived to find the infant was already out of the water and breathing.

The child was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the scare.

