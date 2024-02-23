HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s been a “ruff” recovery for a puppy that was mauled by other dogs in a Hollywood yard, and now police are searching for her owner, who is accused of doing nothing to help the animal.

Eight-month-old Hildy has made a full recovery after she was attacked back in December.

A neighbor captured the disturbing mauling on video.

“What I heard was excruciating sounds of a dog in pain and screaming,” said the neighbor during a phone interview.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the man who lived in the property where the attack took place. They said 38-year-old Jonathan Corraliza faces a charge of animal cruelty.

Investigators said Corraliza did nothing to help Hildy after she was attacked.

“It’s horrible, it’s horrible,” said Ana Bueno with Paws 2 Care Coalition.

Police removed Hildy from the home, and Bueno took the dog to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where veterinarians saved her life.

“She was in the hospital for over a month. I mean, what this dog went through, what Hildy went through, is unforgivable,” said Bueno.

It was a long road to recovery for Hildy, but she is strong now, and the family who is fostering her is going to adopt her full-time.

Now police want to catch the man who, they said, is responsible for leaving her in this condition.

“I want to see him caught. He needs to pay for what he did,” said Bueno. “There needs to be accountability.”

If you have any information on Corraliza’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

