POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida families are building new foundations, and they said they could not have achieved their dream of home ownership without Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward on Saturday hosted home dedications in Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach.

“I’m getting blessed with a house,” said Shenique, one of the new homeowners.

In total, eight families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to own a place to call home officially became homeowners on Saturday.

Elijah Saleem, another homeowner, expressed his gratitude.

“It feels empowering, you feel excited, you have this sense of pride,” he said. “You’re building this everlasting foundation for your family.”

In Deerfield Beach, four homes of around 1,800 square feet were sponsored by JM Family Enterprises.

“We built a house; they make it a home. But it’s a hand up, because they’ve worked so hard, they’ve got 300 hours of sweat equity in all of these homes,” said JM Family Enterprises CEO Brent Burns. “I couldn’t be more thrilled ti give them that opportunity.”

Hours later, four other homes in Pompano Beach were dedicated

One of the new homeowners there is Peytra Fraser-Stone

“It is absolutely wonderful, it is a dream come true,” she said. “If it wasn’t for Habitat for Humanity and applying to the program and getting accepted, we were going to be gone.”

These Pompano Beach homes of up to 1,600 square feet were sponsored by Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, the Robert Taylor Jr. Family and BBI…

“I feel profoundly grateful to be a part of Habitat, ’cause it’s really a privilege,” said Robert Taylor with Burdette Beckmann Inc. “You enter thinking that you’re going to help people, and you get helped yourself, just because you’re helping the best of the best get a leg up.”

Those who will soon move in had a simple but heartfelt message.

“Thank you,” said a girl.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

