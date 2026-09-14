FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight people were left without a place to call home after a fire ignited in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood over the weekend.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire along the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street, near 12th Terrace, just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in about three minutes to find flames and heavy smoke billowing from one side of the single family home.

Crews had to get on the roof of the residence to help get the fire under control. They were able to knock down the body of the fire in about 20 minutes.

The eight people who were inside the house were able to get out safely, but they have been left with nowhere to go.

As of Monday morning, there is no word on what sparked the fire.

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