DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the fire started in the rear of one of the units.

Crews were able to put out the flames in around 15 minutes.

First reponders treated two juveniles for smoke inhalation, but the victims did not need to be taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

In all, officials said, eight adults and five children were impacted. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

