8 aboard small plane OK after emergency landing in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A twin-engine plane with eight people on board made an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Offiials said the small plane lost power in the air, late Saturday morning, leading to the rough landing.

Only one passenger suffered minor injuries. They refused transport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the aircraft is an Island Air Charters plane.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.