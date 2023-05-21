FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Future storm chasers, meteorologists and building engineers took a dive into hurricane season at a special event held at the Museum of Discovery and Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

7Weather chief meteorologist Phil Ferro and meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez took attendees into the Eye of the Storm, Saturday morning.

Building skills were tested against strong winds as others explored the storm center exhibit.

It was great talking hurricanes with all the kids today. https://t.co/ZEAdlmvtR5 — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) May 20, 2023

The Eye of the Storm exhibit, which precedes the start of hurricane season on June 1, is hosted by the museum, Florida International University’s International Hurricane Research Center and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

