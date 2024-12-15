HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida businesses and organizations are offering the community some holiday help this season.

Children got to go shopping alongside CEOs and founders at the Target along Hollywood Boulevard as part of the Shop with a Boss event, Saturday morning.

The young participants were encouraged to spend wisely and even pick out something special for a loved one, fostering generosity while managing funds.

“They’re learning the ideas of maintaining a budget, knowing how much to spend, when to spend it, how to spend it, and knowing that they can still have money left over for something else they may need at another time,” said Irvon Plummer, the founder of Shop with a Boss.

Now in its seventh year, Shop with a Boss gave children and parents an opportunity to work together to learn valuable lessons in budgeting and community giving.

