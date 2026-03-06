FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - United Way of Broward is working to ensure children are ready to read.

7’s Brandon Beyer and Rick Case Automotive Group President and CEO Rita Case read to students at Sunland Park Academy in Fort Lauderdale.

Thursday’s book was “All Are Welcome,” which celebrates diversity and inclusion in a school setting.

The gathering celebrated and supported the National Education Association’s “Read Across America” initiative.

“Children learn to read in third grade, and then from third grade on, they have to read to learn every other subject, so we want every student to have that ability to get on par so that every year after that, they continue to succeed and graduate and go on to great careers and great lives,” said United Way of Broward County President and CEO Kathleen Cannon.

After the reading, students were given a copy of the book to add to their home libraries.

