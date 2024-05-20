FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A beloved member of the 7News team received a high honor this weekend.

Longtime 7News anchor Belkys Nerey was recognized Sunday afternoon for her outstanding work on TV.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences hosted the Silver Circle Awards ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, and Nerey was among this year’s honorees.

“This job has given me a bigger life than I could ever have dreamed of for myself,” she said during her acceptance speech, “so thank you, thank you to the board, and congratulations to all of the honorees this afternoon. Thank you, gracias.”

The Silver Circle is awarded to professionals who have dedicated more than 25 years to the business.

Nerey arrived at WSVN in 1994. For 30 years, the anchor and Bite with Belkys host has served the South Florida community and the 7News Plex.

