MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News anchor and Bite with Belkys host Belkys Nerey received a special honor from the City of Miramar.

To mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, the city hosted its annual Latin Nights Gala Award Ceremony, Friday night.

Nerey was introduced by 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez, who emceed the event.

Nerey was honored for her talent, dedication and impact in the media and the community.

“Miramar is a place that is so diverse. They embrace all cultures, they are such a beautiful community,” she said during her award acceptance speech. “They’re a shining example of what happens when we embrace different cultures and languages and different backgrounds.”

The gala was held at the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall and is the culmination of a series of events held in the city in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

