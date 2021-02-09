7News viewers donate lawn equipment to Pompano Beach landscaper after trailer theft

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News viewers delivered a generous gesture to a landscaper who lost both his trailer and his livelihood in Pompano Beach.

A South Florida landscaper whose entire business was stolen earlier this month is rolling again thanks to some generous 7News viewers.

“It really touched us and felt like, you know, I had this stuff in the garage,” said Gina Villanell.

Gina Villanell saw Scott Dillinger’s story on TV last week and saw this surveillance video, where the Broward Sheriff’s Office said a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-350, pulls into Camp USA RV Rental in Pompano Beach.

Thirty minutes later the truck leaves, only now it’s pulling Dillinger’s trailer, loaded down with $40,000 worth of lawn gear. His entire business dragged away.

“I have to pay the bills,” Dillenger said.

It’s a business he put together when the golf course he ran shut down. It was 2015, right around the time his partner, and son’s mother, died of cancer.

“She was always saying, ‘What are you going to do when that’s gone?’ and I said, ‘I’m going to start a landscaping company,'” Dillenger said.

When Gina saw and heard his story, she had to help, donating a mower, a weed eater, a walk-behind spreader, even a sprayer.

“We all need to give back a little bit. We need some more kindness in the world,” she said.

Turns out, she’s not alone. Since our story first aired, several perfect strangers have reached out to help, donating different types of equipment.

“This weed eater, this edger, and line and oil,” Dillenger said.

Someone even delivered a riding mower.

“Yesterday, a guy came up from Miramar brought this for me,” Dillenger said.

He’s getting a temporary trailer wired up to get moving again.

“I never would’ve imagined and quickly, too,” Dillenger said. “I was getting phone calls the next day from people wanting to help and people bringing equipment.”

On Wednesday, he’ll be right where he wants to be: back to work.

“Luckily, my customers are holding on for me and just waiting for me to show up,” Dillenger said.

Two people have also set up a GoFundMe page for Mr. Dillenger. To make a donation, click here.

