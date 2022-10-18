DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer has stepped up to provide a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Tonka the goat.

The 5-month-old goat was stolen over the weekend from HAPPI Farm, located along Orange Drive in Davie.

Surveillance video shows two men going into her pen in the middle of the night and taking her, at around 1:20 a.m., Saturday.

The people who run HAPPI Farm urge anyone with information on Tonka’s whereabouts to contact them.

