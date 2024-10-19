SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County hosted their very own sports hall of fame ceremony Friday night, celebrating and honoring those who have made significant contributions to their sports.

The event, hosted by 7News’ very own Josh Moser, recognizes athletes, coaches, and pioneers of the sport who are or have been Broward County residents.

7News’ former colleague, Steve Shapiro, was one of the inductees. He spent more than three decades reporting on athletes from high school to the pro’s in South Florida. Steve told 7News’ Donovan Campbell that this was an honor.

Among this year’s Class of 7, endurance swimmer Diana Nyad made her appearance. She is the first person to swim from Cuba to Key West.

The Broward County Sports Hall of Fame has inducted many famous and successful athletes in the past, including Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

