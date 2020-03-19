7News donates $50K to Feeding South Florida amid coronavirus pandemic

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida charity is going above and beyond in order to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak, and WSVN is lending a helping hand so it can continue doing its invaluable work.

Station owner Ed Ansin donated $50,000 to Feeding South Florida, Thursday morning.

Paul Magnes, WSVN’s executive vice president and general manager, was on had at the charity’s Pembroke Park warehouse to deliver the check.

“This gift is to help the community, all the people in the community that are most needy, so that they can get food and have the essentials that they need to get through this time,” said Magnes.

Paco Velez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida, said it’s his job to distribute the goods to families. He has worked during national disasters before, but he said this one is different.

“Stores are closing, restaurants are closing, cruise lines are letting folks go, airlines are letting folks go. A lot of people are really struggling,” he said. “This donation is really going to help us get food out to those families.”

“We all have to do what we can right now. Physically, it’s hard to help in some ways, when people are at home,” said Magnes, “but if you can help financially in some ways, if you can help after this time period, we’re all going to have to pitch in and be good neighbors.”

Feeding South Florida said just a $1 donation can help them get six meals out to people in need, so every donation counts, no matter how small. If you would like help, click here.

