FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special honor was bestowed on a member of 7News’ family who has left a lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community in South Florida, just in time for the start of Pride Month.

7News anchor Craig Stevens was one of several honorees who were recognized on Wednesday evening at the unveiling of the “Take Pride! — A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life” exhibit, presented by History Fort Lauderdale.

“He is one of the honorees. He’s been a fellow that’s been part of our community for so very long,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “You know what? He’s one of the shining examples of Channel 7 and of the entire media community here in South Florida, and we’re very, very proud of him.”

The exhibit features a retrospective on the gay rights movement in South Florida and includes over 100 historical photographs and videos chronicling the growth, awareness and struggle of the LGBTQ+ community through the years.

“Take Pride!” is open to the public at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale during regular mall hours until June 30.

