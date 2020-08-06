78-year-old man missing in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help locating 78-year-old David DePasqua, who went missing in Coconut Creek.

He was last seen around Wynmoor Thursday morning.

According to police, DePasqua called his sister because he was confused about getting back home.

He has no known medical conditions, but his family is worried.

He may be driving a silver Toyota Corolla.

Missing Person Alert. Help us find 78-yr-old David DePasqua. Last seen this morning in Wynmoor. Called sister earlier confused about how to get home. No known medical conditions but family is worried. We are too. 954-973-6700. May be driving silver @Toyota Corolla. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/UnSuihIxAT — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 7, 2020

If you have any information regarding DePasqua’s whereabouts, call Coconut Creek Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.