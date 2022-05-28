DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherriff’s Office is thank those who helped locate a 78-year-old man from Dania Beach who was missing.

James Ciaccio was located safely on May 28.

He was last seen Friday, May 27, at around 4:00 p.m., in the area of the 3000 block of Southwest 45th Street in Dania Beach, according to detectives.

Ciaccio stands about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a 2008 gold Honda Odyssey with Florida tag Z54CEY.

According to his family, Ciaccio has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on Ciaccio’s whereabouts should call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP(4357).

