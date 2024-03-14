DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 76-year-old man who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach has been located.

According to BSO, Julio Cevallos was last seen in the area of 1900 Northeast Sixth Street, at around 7:30 p.m.

He is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 140 pounds. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans.

BSO said that according to his family, he suffers from dementia.

On Friday, investigators said Cevallos was located safe and unharmed.

Anyone with information on Cevallo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

