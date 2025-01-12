FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was beaten and robbed inside his Fort Lauderdale apartment by an intruder who found his way inside, leading police to make an arrest.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the 75-year-old victim was targeted inside his home along the 2900 block of Banyan Street, Friday night.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Charlie Diaz said the victim, called Norm, is his neighbor at the apartment building.

“Norm on the first floor, he was attacked last night,” said Diaz. “[The intruder] attacked him and beat him up, robbed him and stole his car and left him to die.”

Detectives identified the assailant as 48-year-old Joseph Soini.

Diaz said the intruder got into the building when Norm was taking out the trash.

At one point, Diaz added, the suspect was trying to get into his apartment.

“He was pulling on people’s doors. He finally got into one door, which was [Norm’s]. We don’t know how; he was waiting for him and attacked him when he got in there,” said Diaz.

Police said Soini attacked the victim with a trophy and attempted to strangle him before he left with the elderly man’s car.

Investigators said the suspect also stole Norm’s bicycle and nearly $4,000.

Police said they later found the stolen car near 330 North Federal Highway.

“They said helicopters were out looking for him, and they got him,” said Diaz.

Soini was arrested Saturday morning. He faces a list of charges, including grand theft auto and possession of cocaine.

“He got caught. but it’s not the first time that somebody has gotten into the building,” said Diaz. “This building definitely needs more security.”

Detectives are still investigating this incident.

As for Norm, he is back home from the hospital and resting.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.