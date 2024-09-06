MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a woman after she was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 74-year-old Silvia Vivieca had been last seen in an unspecified part of Margate, Thursday night.

She stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and had been last seen wearing a white shirt with a long gray and white skirt.

Investigators said Vivieca was carrying two suitcases at the time of her disappearance.

Friday night, police confirmed she was found safe.

