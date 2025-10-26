PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 73-year-old man, days after he was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Donald Pink had been last seen near his home at The Landings, in the area of Southwest 102nd Avenue and 12th Street, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Pink was seen wearing shorts and an orange soccer jersey at the time of his disappearance.

Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Pionk was found safe and reunited with his family.

