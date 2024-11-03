MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an elderly man who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, 72-year-old Geotis Johnson had been last seen in the area of 7800 Ramona Street on Friday.

Johnson stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has a medium complexion. He had been last seen wearing a green polo shirt, black jeans and black Skechers sneakers.

Late Sunday night, detectives confirmed Johnson was found safe.

