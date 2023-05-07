FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of veterans touched down in South Florida after they took the trip of a lifetime to the nation’s capital.

Seventy-two veterans were honored Saturday with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Washington, D.C., where they visited memorials built in their honor.

The trip was a one-day mission that allowed them to reflect and tell their stories.

U.S. Army veteran Frank Orilio, who fought during World War II, said this was a memorable occasion.

“I’m in awe of this whole thing that was happening the whole day today, and with a parade for me. I can’t believe this at all. It’s unbelievable,” he said.

Honor Flight South Florida has been honoring veterans across the U.S. for 10 years.

