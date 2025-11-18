COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after he caused a scare at a school in Coconut Creek.

Seventy-one-year-old Leonard Levy is accused of bringing a firearm to Atlantic Technical College, Monday.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Levy lifted his shirt to reveal a gun holstered in his belt as he stopped people to show their IDs.

Levy was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Officials do not believe he has any connection to the school. He is being held without bond.

