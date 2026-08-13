DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run in Dania Beach involving a wheelchair bound man.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jean Pierre Louis was arrested Thursday morning. The 70-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property.

Surveillance video captured the moment when, the victim said, he was hit while crossing the street on Monday.

The victim said Louis initially stopped and asked him if he was OK, but when he said “No, I’m not OK, I needed you to call police or call an ambulance,” he took off.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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