FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 70-foot vessel partially submerged in the New River at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a sinking vessel in New River near Esplanade Park, 400 SW 2nd Street in Fort Lauderdale just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the 70-foot vessel was tied to the city dock located behind the Performing Arts Center. As the stern of the vessel was sinking, it caused minor damage.

TowBoatUS says the vessel will stay overnight and they will remove it on Wednesday. Booms were set up to lessen the environmental impact and placed lights on them to avoid navigation issues.

It is unclear if anyone was onboard at the time the vessel was sinking.

