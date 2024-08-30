HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brave little boy beat the odds after he won his battle with cancer. Now he and his family are set to sail, thanks to a generous gesture from Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

With a big smile and Mickey Mouse ears on his head, Emilio Romay said goodbye to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Friday, ready for the next chapter in his life.

The 7-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments after he was diagnosed with leukemia two and a half years ago.

Joined by loved ones and those who cared for him, Emilio got to ring the bell that signals, he’s finally cancer-free.

“It’s the polar opposite of the day we came in, we came in the emergency room,” said Fernando Romay, Emilio’s father. “We didn’t know if there was a way back to health, to prosperity, or if this was the journey of the end. You don’t know, and you feel an out-of-body experience, and that’s how I feel today, except that today, instead of uncertainty, is celebration.”

Adding to the celebration, Emilio was told that he’s getting another dream come true: setting sail on a Disney cruise with his family.

“Wish revealed. Your wish is being granted; you’re going on a Disney trip,” said a woman with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

All thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“We’re just so thrilled to see them go on this adventure together and have something fun and positive, instead of having more chemo to look forward to,” said a woman with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“Thanks to Joe DiMaggio, thanks for Make-A-Wish, thanks for all the angels that have been supporting us through this journey. We have been really blessed,” said Fernando.

Emilio, his parents and his sisters will embark on this journey late next month.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.