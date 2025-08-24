HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A special 7-year-old girl received a special surprise when a nonprofit on a mission to uplift young patients like her turned her room at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital into a tent-tastic extravaganza.

Hazel stepped right up this weekend to enjoy the festive fun at the hospital. Watching this circus became the ultimate balancing act between awe and laughter.

When she asked whether she loves the surprise, Hazel nodded her head.

And that’s exactly what the organization Dec My Room was aiming for.

“If they can walk into this room and feel joy for 30 seconds and forget that they’re in a hospital, it’s all worth it,” said Rebecca Davis, National Director/Operations of Dec My Room.

In partnership with the hospital, the nonprofit shined the light on the 7-year-old.

A progressive neuro-muscular condition has left Hazel hospitalized, and she’s now striving for a safe discharge at home.

“I just immediately just started kind of busting out into tears — just to see how much thought and effort was put into doing this for Hazel and the celebration for all of these other kids,” said Katrina, Hazel’s mother.

Dec My Room’s goal is to transform long-term pediatric patients’ rooms into welcoming, comforting spaces tailored to their personality and interests.

When Katrina asked her if she liked the popcorn outside her hospital room, Hazel said, “Yeah, and I’ll get to open my birthday gifts on the news, and I’ll be the first one on the news,” as she held a 7News microphone.

This celebration was only made possible by thousands of small acts of kindness.

“Today we are celebrating our 1,000th Dec at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. That’s 1,000 reveals in just seven years,” said Davis.

The hospital’s Child Life Zone also came to life with a circus extravaganza for other patients and families.

But all of this wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers — and one in particular with a special purpose.

“Frank Sacco was the CEO of Memorial Healthcare System for 30-plus years, and he really built this health system with his heart,” said Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital CEO Caitlin Stella, “and I think what happened today, on the one-year anniversary of his passing, was his daughter Christina wanted to put her heart into something, just like Frank would have.”

As for Hazel, she’s got some big dreams.

“Can we face the camera out the window so we tell everybody it’s raining? ‘Cause I’m the meteorologist here,” she said.

But for one day, she was the ringleader of this show.

“Thank you for coming to the circus,” she said.

Dec My Room relies heavily on volunteers and community support in order to pull off room transformations like the one they did for Hazel.

