LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Fire Rescue received a 911 call reporting a child drowning in a swimming pool of a home.

A 7-year-old girl, who according to police has Down Syndrome, was found unresponsive just before 9 a.m., at 5240 NW 14th Place.

Officers started CPR when they arrived until paramedics got to the home and took over.

The girl was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police believe this is an accidental drowning.

Officials said that the child regained a pulse and is recovering at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.