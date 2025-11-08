FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young child got the surprise of a lifetime when he learned he was headed to Disney World after his tough battle with cancer.

Seven-year-old Enzo headed to Broward Health Medical Center on Friday to ring the bell after he finished chemotherapy for his leukemia.

Following the celebration, he was surprised by a party where it was revealed that his wish to go to Disney World would be granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

“This family has been through a lot in more than half of Enzo’s life. He’s been dealing with cancer, so this is a necessary thing for them to heal and move forward and to start a new chapter, and to enjoy some time with each other that doesn’t involve hospitals or doctors or chemotherapy,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Stu Opperman.

Organization officials say the trip is a symbol to show his tough times are now over.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox