FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young child got the surprise of a lifetime when he learned he was headed to Disney World after his tough battle with cancer.

Seven-year-old Enzo headed to Broward Health Medical Center on Friday to ring the bell after he finished chemotherapy for his leukemia.

Following the celebration, he was surprised by a party where it was revealed that his wish to go to Disney World would be granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

“This family has been through a lot in more than half of Enzo’s life. He’s been dealing with cancer, so this is a necessary thing for them to heal and move forward and to start a new chapter, and to enjoy some time with each other that doesn’t involve hospitals or doctors or chemotherapy,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Stu Opperman.

Organization officials say the trip is a symbol to show his tough times are now over.

