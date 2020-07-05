7-year-old boy recovering after being shot by stray bullet on July 4th

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot by a stray bullet while celebrating the Fourth of July at his grandmother’s Fort Lauderdale home.

A cellphone picture shows Jason, alone but in good spirits, at Broward Health Medical Center, Sunday.

His grandmother, Baldina Ibarra, said the child was hit Saturday night while in her pool at her residence located along Northwest 31st Way.

Police said Jason was shot in the arm.

Ibarra believes the bullet came down during celebratory gunfire, causing her grandson to bleed profusely.

Paramedics transported the boy to the hospital with an injury that is not life-threatening.

Ibarra said Jason is expected to be OK. She has a message for anyone who is opening fire for fun.

“You see what happened to my family yesterday? It’s a tragedy,” she said, “so I ask people, please stop shooting in the air, because you don’t know where the bullets are going to go. You hurt innocent people like my grandchild.”

Doctors were able to remove the bullet Saturday night. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no one can see Jason at the hospital.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made.

