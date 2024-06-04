FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has died after being discovered at the bottom of a Fort Lauderdale pool.

Fort Lauderdale Police were dispatched to the scene of a child near drowning in the area of 1143 NW 4th Ave in Fort Lauderdale just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The call to 911 stated a child was found at the bottom of the pool.

“Drowning, address, kid at the bottom of the pool,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Officers jumped in the pool to retrieve the child and immediately began life-saving measures. But despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The boy was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and was pronounced dead.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department has initiated a death investigation.

According to police, the boy did not live at the home where he was found and the homeowner did not know the boy.

A neighbor tells 7News he saw the boy sitting up against the steps of the pool Monday afternoon but thought he was a visitor. The homeowner left the house and when he returned, there was a large police presence and yellow tape.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police immediately.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.