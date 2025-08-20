MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by two dogs at a home in Margate, authorities said.

Margate Police reported the incident occurred in the 5000 block of Lakewood Circle South at around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed the child, who was bitten multiple times, was airlifted to Broward Health Hospital.

Fire officials said that two pit bulls were involved in the attack, and both animals have been turned over to animal control.

The injuries were described as severe but not life-threatening.

The child is currently in stable condition.

Police and fire officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

