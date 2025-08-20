MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after he was attacked by two pit bulls at a home in Margate, authorities said.

Margate Police reported the incident occurred near the 5000 block of Lakewood Circle South, at around 12 p.m., Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed the child, who was bitten multiple times, was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

Fire officials said the two pit bulls that were involved in the attack were turned over to animal control.

Authorities said the canines didn’t live where the attack happened.

7News spoke with Nathaniel Silver, a certified dog trainer, who said a new environment or a lack of physical activity could cause dogs to lose control of their animal instincts.

“If they were that dog that was stuck in a house all day long, for 12 or eight hours a day, and they only got one walk a day, my guess is that the dogs were confused and that it was a fear response, maybe,” said Silver.

A 7News crew also tried checking on the child at the family’s home, but the family shut the door.

The home’s front window appeared as if it had recently been damaged after investigators were seen photographing the front porch.

The child’s injuries were described as severe but not life-threatening.

The young patient is currently in stable condition.

Police and fire officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.