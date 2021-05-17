7 suspected car thieves arrested in Miramar; luxury ride, stolen guns seized

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miramar arrested seven people, including three minors, suspected of being members of a high-end auto theft group.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team took the suspects into custody on May 10.

Deputies recovered a luxury car and two stolen guns.

Among those arrested is convicted felon Jeffrey Orys. The 26-year-old faces charges of grand theft auto.

The others face multiple charges, including organized dealing in stolen property.

