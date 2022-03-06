DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of pelicans are now free birds after they were treated at the South Florida Wildlife Center..

The brown pelicans were released in Dania Beach, Saturday.

They were rescued and healed after suffering a number of injuries.

“Sometimes a little bit of push from Mother Nature can go a long way, and you can see they were flying great, and they rejoined their family,” said Alessandra Medri, Executive Director of the South Florida Wildlife Center. “There were other wild pelicans in the area, and they all merged together, and now hopefully it will stay that way.”

A total of seven birds were released.

