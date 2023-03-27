FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A raging fire broke out in a home on East Dayton Circle and seven people who were staying at the vacation rental property managed to escape safely. The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department responded to the scene and worked tirelessly to control the flames.

According to officials, the fire started inside one of the rooms and was quickly contained. Photos from the scene show the intense heat and flames pouring from a window as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

All seven were unharmed and are currently receiving support from local authorities.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, said officials.

