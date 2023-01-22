CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent seven juveniles and three adults to the hospital.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.

According to FHP, the driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV lost control, entered the left shoulder and collided with the guardrail. The driver overcorrected, reentered the highway and struck a white 2015 Nissan SUV.

Troopers shut down the northbound and eastbound lanes at one point while first responders helped the victims.

According to FHP, the youngest victim is a 7-year-old girl, and the oldest is a 44-year-old man.

Paramedics transported the pediatric patients to Broward Health Medical Center and the rest of the victims to Broward Health Coral Springs. One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital.

Investigators said two teenage girls who were riding in the Hyundai are listed in critical but stable condition. The rest suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police confirmed all lanes were back open to traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.