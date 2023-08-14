WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A crash on Interstate 75 left seven people injured and caused a road closure on the southbound lanes of Alligator Alley.

On Monday morning, a dump truck was seen crashed into a power line while another vehicle was demolished off the side of I-75. Around 6 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) was at the scene to render aid to the victims involved.

According to BSFR, three men were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with critical injuries, while three others were transported as trauma patients with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the victims were juveniles. Another person had minor injuries, said officials.

Live video footage showed the tire marks that careen off the expressway. 7SkyForce was unable to show the extent of the damage to the car as there was still a person inside.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Honda, holding six passengers, and dump truck were on the expressway when they breached the guardrail and toppled a street light. The Honda rolled onto the enbankment and came to a stop on its side.

The dump truck traveled down the enbankment a few hundred feet before it ultimately crashed into a power line pole; the collision appeared to have taken out some heavy-duty power lines.

Just before 7 a.m., Florida Power and Light were on the scene to fix the downed power line. Heavy-duty tow trucks were also on the scene to help clear the damaged vehicles.

As of 11 a.m., two people were reported in critical condition and the rest of the patients are in stable condition.

Officials said they are still investigating the reason the vehicles crashed.

As a result of the incident, authorities have shut down the off ramp from I-75 onto Glades Parkway.

