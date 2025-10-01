Seven people, including five children, were rushed to the hospital after a driver lost control of the car and crashed on the entrance ramp of northbound Florida Turnpike in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area.

All seven people were taken to Memorial Regional with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Troopers said four of the five children were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The fifth child who was in the passenger seat was sharing a front seat with an adult.

It’s unclear why the driver lost control of the car.

The crash initially led to some rush hour delays, but the scene has been cleared.