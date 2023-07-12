POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-foot sculpture that has graced the City of Pompano Beach’s beach as part of the public art program for the past year was submerged 100 feet below the surface on the stern of the Lady Luck sunken ship, Wednesday.

Lady Luck, a 324-foot tanker vessel intentionally sunk on July 23, 2016, serves as an artificial reef located 1.5 miles off the shore of Pompano Beach.

The sculpture’s placement on the Lady Luck marks another addition to Florida’s artificial reef system and enhances Shipwreck Park, a unique underwater cultural arts park encompassing the sunken ship and 16 other wrecks teeming with marine life.

The ship serves as the centerpiece of Shipwreck Park, offering visitors an easily accessible dive site with rotating underwater art exhibits and exciting underwater events. It has become one of the nation’s most renowned dive sites.

Commissioned by the City, Tyler FuQua Creations, Inc., an artist team hailing from Portland, Oregon, designed and fabricated the sculpture specifically for its final resting place on the Lady Luck.

The addition of the sculpture to Shipwreck Park further solidifies Pompano Beach’s reputation as a hub for art and marine conservation, attracting both local and international tourists seeking a unique diving experience amidst stunning underwater artwork and thriving marine ecosystems.

