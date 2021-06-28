POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven deserving South Florida families discovered that sweat equity pays off, and thanks to their efforts — and Habitat for Humanity — they can now call themselves homeowners.

The families received keys to their new homes during a ceremony held Sunday at the Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

Each family put in extensive hours to make this moment possible.

WSVN is a proud supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org

