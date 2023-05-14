FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a home in Fort Lauderdale has left seven people without a home and sent two of them to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Street, just before 3 a.m., Saturday.

Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. They were able to put the flames out and search the charred structure.

Officials sad all seven people who were inside were able to get out on their own.

Paramedics transported two of them to Broward Health Medical Center for smoke and heat-related injuries.

“It could have got worse. I mean, it looked like it was actually bad,” said neighbor Manny Kedey.

The home is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

