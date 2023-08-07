FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2900 block of West Broward Boulevard was targeted in a robbery on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspected thieves had already fled the scene before police officers arrived at the location. Police responded to the reported robbery, but the suspects managed to escape.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

If you have witnessed the robbery or have any information that can aid the investigation, please contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-828-5700.

